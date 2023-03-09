Surprising! From Aamir Khan- Darr to Kareena Kapoor Khan- Kal Ho Na Ho; These Bollywood star' rejected films becomes Huge Blockbuster

MUMBAI: Have you ever visualized Govinda in the role of Tara Singh in Gadar? Or how Rancho from 3 Idiots would have seemed if Shah Rukh Khan had played him? Believe it or not, these Bollywood stars were the initial picks for movies that ended up becoming box office hits. Celebs are quite particular when it comes to choosing roles, thus many of them miss out on key opportunities for a blockbuster movie.

Also read: Hard to take eyes off this beautiful picture of 16-year-old Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Here is a list of famous people who turned down leading parts in box office hits.

Aamir Khan denied the film Darr

Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan were initially given the opportunity to star in the film Darr, but they declined. It appears that the actors were reluctant to take on the part of the villain in the movie. Shah Rukh Khan accepted the assignment and performed flawlessly. His portrayal of Darr still terrifies many.

Govinda rejected Gadar 2

According to reports, the representation of the Hindu-Muslim strife in the Gadar script caused Bollywood actor Govinda to reject it. Anil Sharma, the director of Gadar 2, recently discussed this in an interview. Anil claimed that he and Govinda collaborated on the movie Maharaja while talking about the Gadar saga. Govinda, though, told him he couldn't act in the movie. Sunny Deol was Anil's initial pick when the script was later ready and casting had to start, and she ultimately played Tara Singh.

Shah Rukh Khan rejected Munnabhai M.B.B.S

Initially, Shah Rukh Khan was given the part of Munna Bhai, but he declined. Later, the producers approached Rani Mukherjee, Tabu, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the lead female character. Sanjay Dutt joined the team in this way, and thank God he did. Can you picture someone else playing Munna? After many years, Shah Rukh and Hirani are finally working together on Dunki.

Deepika Padukone declined to star in Dil Dhadakne Do

One of the most flawed yet perfect film is Dil Dhadakne Do. Every key character in the movie wasn't Zoya Akhtar's initial pick, according to rumors. According to a source on mensxp, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Raveena Tandon were offered the parts of Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Shefali Shah.

Veer Zara was rejected by Ajay Devgn

Veer Zara, a movie starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, moved everyone to tears. Do you know that Kajol and Ajay Devgn were initially offered the role in the movie? When the pair declined the offer, the role of Veer-Zara passed to SRK and Preity, who performed it as well as anyone could.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan declined Raja Hindustani

The first choice for Raja Hindustani's female lead role was Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It is said that she declined the offer since she preferred to concentrate on her education. She was later named Miss World. Karisma Kapoor was then chosen by the filmmakers to play the roles. She and Aamir Khan were a match made in television heaven.

Kal Ho Na Ho was rejected by Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially given the opportunity to be in Karan Johar's Kal Ho Na Ho, but the actress reportedly requested an exorbitant fee to portray Naina. Preity Zinta was then given the job in the end. Additionally, Kareena turned down the roles in the movies Queen and Ram Leela that went to Deepika Padukone and Kangana Ranaut, respectively.

Also read:Interesting! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to go on a one year break after Citadel and Kushi’s release? Read on to know more

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit: - Bollywoodlife