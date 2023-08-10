Surprising! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals being the first one to apologize after a fight with Abhishek Bachchan

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's most sought-after couples is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. They reflect a real power couple and have inspired numerous fans. Their daughter, Aaradhya, brings a pleasant touch to their life, and their relationship is the perfect example of the beautiful fusion of sweetness and zest. For those who are unaware of their love story, they fell in love while working on the movie Umrao Jaan, and they got married in 2007.

Aishwarya and Abhishek have faced their fair share of difficulties in their relationship, just like any other couple would. Nevertheless, they have continually demonstrated the strength to meet these challenges head-on and come out on as stronger. Aishwarya recounted a humorous narrative about their arguments during a lighter segment on The Kapil Sharma Show, showcasing her propensity to be the first to apologize and put a stop to any conflicts. The star of Ponniyan Selvan remarked, "I am the one who apologises first and finishes the topic."

Aishwarya had experienced a strange situation when her personal and professional lives began to mirror one another. She recalled a specific incident from when she and Hrithik Roshan were filming the song "Khwaja Mere Khwaja" for her movie Jodhaa Akbar in an interview with Filmfare. She was dressed in bridal clothes for this moment, and Abhishek Bachchan had proposed to her while they were filming it, forging a bizarre and unforgettable link between her profession and her relationship. When discussing this, the ADHM star said, "I am like, omg this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre".

In Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan, where she had a dual role in both of the film's two sections, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made a recent appearance. The last time we saw Abhishek was in Ajay Devgn's Bholaa.

