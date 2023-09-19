Surprising! Ali Fazal opens up about feeling 'cornered' in Bollywood after refusing to do an intimate scene; Says ‘Why is it assumed that I should be okay?’

Ali claimed that he felt backed into a position because the actress had received previous preparation for the scenario while he had not. He also stated that he had not changed his mind about not doing the sequence.
MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal recently shared how he once declined to engage in an intimate scene that was abruptly added to the screenplay without discussion for the upcoming film Khufiya. Ali claimed that he felt backed into a position because the actress had received previous preparation for the scenario while he had not. He also stated that he had not changed his mind about not doing the sequence.

Also read:Ali Fazal represents India at Oscar luncheon, clicks pics with Tom Cruise

He said in an interview with a popular news portal, “There’s this assumed thing about men and I faced this on set and I don’t talk about it because there are people involved there. But I remember there was an intimate scene between a man and a woman, the man being me in question, and it was randomly introduced. It was not in the script; it was not discussed. I come on set, and boom, everybody’s ready, like everybody’s been briefed and I’m standing there.”

He further continued, “I said, ‘I’m not comfortable with it.’ Now, for the first time, I think on a set, people weren’t expecting a guy to say that. Why is it assumed that I’m too ready? Why is it assumed that I should be okay? The girl in question was convinced because of her character, and the brief that was given. I wasn’t given (the brief), and it was never discussed. I was uncomfortable with the kind of choreography that was.”

According to Ali, he was concerned about not engaging in the case. He spoke, “I, for the first time, felt cornered because everybody was like ‘Tu toh launda hai yaar, isko kya problem ho rahi hai. (He’s a guy. What’s his problem?)’  Everybody’s looking at me. For the first time, I felt probably how women have felt for years and decades.”

The actor expressed support for the use of intimacy coordinators on set. He stated that they were essential for establishing a secure and comfortable work atmosphere.

Also read: Wow! Ali Fazal set to create history as first Indian to feature in New York’s Off-Broadway Production

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Indian Express 

 

