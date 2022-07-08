Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is the much-awaited film that features south actor Naga Chaitanya who makes his Bollywood debut

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 19:00
movie_image: 
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming big Bollywood release Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile actor-writer Atul Kulkarni spilled beans on some unknown things behind the making of LSC.

Also Read: Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty

Atul Kulkarni shared that the process behind Laal Singh Chaddha started out of nowhere in 2008 and he completed the script within 14-15 days. He then approached Aamir Khan to read it, but the latter wasn’t very much interested. “First two years, Aamir didn’t read the script. It’s not that we were not meeting or we weren’t in touch. All the time, he would say, ‘haan padhte hain (yes we will do a reading)’,” Atul quoted.

“After a couple of years, I asked him when will we read. He said, ‘you are not a writer and you tell me you have written a Forrest Gump adaptation in 15 days. You are a close friend and I don’t want to disappoint you by saying you have written very badly.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan team up for an upcoming project

Later, Aamir Khan got so interested in the script that he started getting in touch with Paramount Pictures to acquire the rights to remake Forrest Gump.

Atul is a close friend of Aamir ever since they worked together in Rang De Basanti. Atul has also written the screenplay of LSC and adapted the classic Forrest Gump for the Indian audience.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Aamir Khan Laal Singh Chaddha Atul Kulkarni Kareena Kapoor Khan Naga Chaitanya
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/07/2022 - 19:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Revealed! Karan Kundrra breaks his silence on not deleting his exes’ pics on social media
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a renowned name in the Television industry and enjoys a massive fan following. The Dil Hi Toh...
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming big Bollywood release Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring...
Kya Baat Hai! Alia Bhatt starrer Darlings sold to Netflix for these many crores
MUMBAI: The much-awaited film Darlings finally released on Netflix on August 5. The black comedy-drama film is co-...
OMG! Take a look at THESE Bollywood actresses who ended up giving a tight slap to their co-stars for real in front of the entire crew
MUMBAI: Sometimes Bollywood actors take the beating to look authentic on screen. However, actresses like Katrina Kaif,...
WOW! Apart from films, these 3 sources contribute to Alia Bhatt's NET WORTH
MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is one of the most popular and talented actresses in B-town. She has an impressing fan following....
Revealed! Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor opens up on rejecting Hollywood projects, Scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: With 39 years of experience in the industry, Anil Kapoor won several hearts with movies that includes Tezaab,...
Recent Stories
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more
Latest Video