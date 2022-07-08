Surprising! Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni spills beans on Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, Scroll down to know more

MUMBAI: Aamir Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming big Bollywood release Laal Singh Chaddha co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya. Meanwhile actor-writer Atul Kulkarni spilled beans on some unknown things behind the making of LSC.

Also Read: Oops! Aamir Khan gets massively trolled by the netizens and it has connection with Rohit Shetty

Atul Kulkarni shared that the process behind Laal Singh Chaddha started out of nowhere in 2008 and he completed the script within 14-15 days. He then approached Aamir Khan to read it, but the latter wasn’t very much interested. “First two years, Aamir didn’t read the script. It’s not that we were not meeting or we weren’t in touch. All the time, he would say, ‘haan padhte hain (yes we will do a reading)’,” Atul quoted.

“After a couple of years, I asked him when will we read. He said, ‘you are not a writer and you tell me you have written a Forrest Gump adaptation in 15 days. You are a close friend and I don’t want to disappoint you by saying you have written very badly.”

Also Read: Exclusive! Faisal Shaikh and Aamir Khan team up for an upcoming project

Later, Aamir Khan got so interested in the script that he started getting in touch with Paramount Pictures to acquire the rights to remake Forrest Gump.

Atul is a close friend of Aamir ever since they worked together in Rang De Basanti. Atul has also written the screenplay of LSC and adapted the classic Forrest Gump for the Indian audience.

Credit: Koimoi