Surprising! Bollywood superstar Salman Khan denies receiving threat calls in the police statement

MUMBAI: Dabangg actor Salman Khan on Tuesday denied threats from any person, threat calls or disputes with anyone in the recent past, in a statement given to the police.

Earlier on Monday, the Bandra Police registered a case against an unidentified person on Monday after a threat letter was issued to actor Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan. Mumbai police have recorded actor Salman Khan's statement and his father Salim Khan's statements in the case.

More than 200 CCTV footage have been seized by the Mumbai Police so far. A total of 10 teams, including the Crime Branch and the local police, are involved in the investigation of the Salman case.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his next 'Bhaijaan'. The film also stars Jassi Gill, Siddharth Nigam and Pooja Hegde. He will next feature in 'Tiger 3' co-starring Katrina Kaif. The film has been slated to hit the theatres on Eid 2023.

Meanwhile, Salman’ upcoming project ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ has been making it to the headlines for a lot of reasons. Reportedly, the makers have again decided to title the film Bhaijaan. Well, there’s no official announcement about it from the makers. From production house to casting to the title, Salman Khan starrer has undergone a lot of changes.

