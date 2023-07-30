Surprising! Check out some of the most interesting facts about film 'Border', which completes 26 years

Based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and adapted from the true events from the Battle of Longewala, Border was released in 1997 and was directed by JP Dutta. As the film completes more than a decade after its release, let"s take a look at some of the interesting facts about the film.
Border

MUMBAI: Based on the real-life Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 and adapted from the true events from the Battle of Longewala, Border was released in 1997 and was directed by JP Dutta.

As the film completes more than a decade after its release, let"s take a look at some of the interesting facts about the film. 

1. Filming for Border took place in Rajasthan"s Thar Desert. The film was shot in the actual sites of the 1971 war in the vast deserts of Bikaner.

2. Border was inspired by the diaries JP Dutta had written describing his deceased brother"s experiences as an Indian Air Force pilot, to whom he also dedicated it.

3. The Indian Army and Air Force loaned vehicles and weapons for the film"s production, including Hawker Hunter planes.

4. Real military equipment, including tanks, jeeps, and ammunition, was used for this historic movie.

5. It was also the highest-grossing Hindi film of 1997 in India, but it was the second-highest-grossing film of the year internationally, behind just Dil To Pagal Hai.

6. At several award ceremonies, the movie received numerous honours. The 43rd Filmfare Awards saw 11 nominations for it, and it won four Filmfares: Best Action, Best Male Debut (Akshaye Khanna), Best Director (J.P. Dutta), and Best Lyricist (Javed Akhtar for Sandese Aate Hain).

7. In addition, it was honoured with three National Film Awards: Best Film on National Integration, Best Lyricist for Javed Akhtar, and Best Playback Singer (Male) for Hariharan.

8. When JP Dutta asked then-Prime Minister P. V. Narasimha Rao for his approval to start filming, he responded, 'This film should definitely be made.'

9. Sandese Aate Hain, sung by Sonu Nigam and Roop Kumar Rathod, became an immensely popular song.

10. Because the movie was designed to be a plea against war, its climax featured the majority of the troops dying and shots of their grieving families after the conflict.

11. Sunny Deol played Major (now Brigadier) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri, an Indian Army officer who was praised for his exceptional leadership and heroism throughout this period of warfare. Indian Army awarded the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra to Major (Now Brigadier) Kuldip Singh Chandpuri.

12. Following the film"s premiere, the director received numerous death threats and was given two armed bodyguards to keep watch over him for the next three to four months.

13. Due to his jail sentence, Sanjay Dutt had to be replaced by Jackie Shroff for the role of Wing Commander Andy Bajwa.

14. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, and Saif Ali Khan were all approached to play Lieutenant Dharamvir, a character that was eventually played by newcomer Akshaye Khanna. Salman wasn"t ready for it, Aamir was filming Ishq, Saif and Akshay turned down the part for unspecified reasons, and Ajay didn"t want to be in a movie with multiple stars.

15. Juhi Chawla turned down the part of Kuldip Singh"s wife as well since she didn"t want to be involved in a minor role in the movie, which was eventually performed by Tabu.

16. Manisha Koirala was initially signed for the movie but eventually declined for the same reason. J. P. Dutta had wanted Sonali Bendre to play Sapna Bedi, but things couldn"t work out at the time.

Credits - Filmfare

