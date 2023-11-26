Surprising! Did You Know? Bollywood diva Mumtaz rejected THESE superstars’ marriage proposals; Here's details!

Mumtaz's ethereal presence enhanced several Bollywood achievements in the 1970s, and established her place as the country's sweetheart. Her charisma not only captured the hearts of the audience but also those of her colleagues, inspiring them to write captivating stories of love and heartache.
MUMBAI : Movie lovers will always hold Mumtaz in their hearts as a legendary figure in Indian cinema history. Her on-screen collaborations with icons like Dev Anand, Shammi Kapoor, and Rajesh Khanna generated cinematic enchantment that still has an impact today, making her one of the most sought-after actresses of her day.

The on-screen relationship between Mumtaz and Rajesh Khanna, which enthralled audiences in movies like Do Raaste, Aap Ki Kasam, Sacha Jhutha, and Dushman, became the stuff of legends. Although everyone loved them together, there were whispers of heartache when Mumtaz chose to marry businessman Mayur Madhvani. There were rumors that Rajesh Khanna cried since the news affected him so much. Many close to the renowned actor disclosed that decades later, Mumtaz stated in an interview that he had said, "I have lost my right hand!"

Mumtaz revealed details about yet another romantic chapter in her past after an appearance on a reality TV singing show. She was once asked outright by the handsome Shammi Kapoor, who was well-known for his sultry demeanor, to marry him.

However, Mumtaz, who was only seventeen at the time, turned down the invitation. In an interview, she reflected on their relationship and said, “Shammi Kapoor was really sweet and compassionate with me; nobody could hardly think we were in love.”  Mumtaz remained firm in her choice in the face of Kapoor's advances, causing many to question how she could refuse such a passionate proposal.

The mysteries of love and relationships in the glitzy world of Bollywood are illuminated by these unseen tales from Mumtaz's peak. The legendary diva's journey continues to be a captivating story of emotions, fusing on-screen chemistry with off-screen realities, even as she gracefully looks back on her career.

