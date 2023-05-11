Surprising! Did You Know? This National Award-Winning Actor with three Rs 100 Crore films faced Mumbai survival struggles, lived in a chawl

Another Chawl residence actor who previously battled for survival in Mumbai is now one of Bollywood's most well-known performers, having contributed to three films with revenue of over Rs 100 crore. He is Vicky Kaushal.
MUMBAI : Many actors have spoken out to the audience about their personal struggles. A number of actors, including Jackie Shroff and Manoj Bajpayee, who are today well-off, also lived in slums before becoming well-known.



Vicky Kaushal was brought up in a Malad chawl and was born in Mumbai. The actor presently possesses an opulent four-bedroom home and reminisces about his parents' struggles to provide a better life for him and his brother.  He stated, “I was born in a 10x10 room of a chawl and we shared a common bathroom with other people in the neighborhood. My dad battled various financial mishaps for years before achieving success as a stunt director but my parents ensured that my brother and I knew all about the family's struggle.”

For those who don't know, Vicky Kaushal worked as an engineer in telecommunications overseas before leaving his prestigious position to pursue a career in acting. It is reported that Vicky attended "Kishore Namit Kapoor's acting school" and assisted Anurag Kashyap as an assistant director for both parts of the Gangs of Wasseypur movie.

The actor has starred in a number of successful films, including Raazi (which made Rs 195 crore globally), URI: The Surgical Strike (which made Rs 341.75 crore worldwide), and Sanju (which made Rs 588.50 crore). The audience praised the actor's portrayal in URI: The Surgical Strike, and he was also awarded the National Award for Best Actor for it.

The actor may earn up to Rs 20 crore a film and is currently among Bollywood's greatest actors. The actor is said to have a staggering net worth of Rs 40 crore and lives with his family in an opulent Mumbai home.

Vicky Kaushal is getting ready for Sam Bahadur, his next film, to the theaters. The movie is based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, and also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The movie is slated to open in theaters on December 1.

