Surprising! Before Farhan Akhtar, these actors were approached for the role of Milkha Singh in his biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag'

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the film, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 11. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the intriguing story behind the film's conception and the challenges he faced in casting the perfect lead.
movie_image: 
Farhan Akhtar

MUMBAI: Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, starring Farhan Akhtar in the film, celebrated its 10th anniversary on July 11. Director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra shared the intriguing story behind the film's conception and the challenges he faced in casting the perfect lead.

Also read - Farhan Akhtar has been 'obsessed' with cars since childhood

In his autobiography, titled The Stranger in the Mirror, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra disclosed that he received a copy of Milkha Singh’s memoir as a gift from Aditya Dhar, the director of Uri: The Surgical Strike. Intrigued by the athlete’s incredible journey, Mehra flew to Punjab to meet Milkha Singh and began penning the script.

Despite Farhan Akhtar’s eventual commendable performance, he was not the initial choice for the role. Mehra initially approached established stars and promising newcomers to play Milkha Singh. "I narrated the story to Hrithik Roshan, whom I have always seen as a very intense actor. Hrithik sent me a beautiful message, ‘You’ve completely screwed my life, upside down’." However, he declined the role due to prior commitments to his franchise, Krrish, Mehra revealed.

Undeterred, the director proceeded to audition other actors and found Ranveer Singh would be a fit. "He was thrilled with the part, and so was I after his audition. But then, even he passed on it for reasons I will never know. I have always respected the decisions of another artist - we all have our own head spaces," Mehra shared.

Finally, the filmmaker approached Farhan Akhtar. After a concise 15-minute narration, the two agreed to collaborate, sealing the deal with a handshake. 

Also read - Oops!'Jee Le Zaraa' delayed again, Farhan Akhtar shifts his focus to Aamir Khan Productions' next

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which revolves around the life of legendary athlete Milkha Singh, also featured Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shah and others. The film received critical acclaim and achieved significant commercial success, grossing over Rs 100 crore worldwide.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

Credits - Republic World

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/16/2023 - 19:00

