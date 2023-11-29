Surprising! Google's CEO, Sundar Pichai's wife Anjali Pichai’s advice led him to earn Rs. 5 crores a day; Here’s all the details about her!

MUMBAI: One of the world's most sought-after couples is Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, and his wife, Anjali Pichai. The couple never misses an opportunity to motivate others by the way they handle their individual careers and marriages. Most people are aware of Sundar Pichai's journey to the position of CEO at Google, but not many are aware of the significant role Anjali had in his growth. If it had not been for Anjali's guidance, Sundar would not have been part of Google.

There are a few things that everyone should know about Anjali Pichai, though, before we get into the tale of how she stopped her husband from making a choice that would have undoubtedly sealed the door to his career at Google. So without further ado, let's get right into Anjali Pichai's lesser-known life!

On January 11, 1971, Anjali Pichai was born in Kota, Rajasthan. Her mother's name is unknown, but her father is Olaram Haryani. However, not everyone is aware that Anjali has a stepmother, Madhuri Sharma, and there is no publicly known information regarding her real mother. Amit Haryani is her brother as well.

Regarding Anjali Pichai's educational history, she finished her studies at a Kota. She then enrolled in the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur, following that. Anjali was a member of the 1989–93 batch at IIT Kharagpur, where she studied chemical engineering.

Anjali Pichai began her career at the renowned IT firm Accenture following her completion of a degree in chemical engineering from IIT. Anjali gained extensive knowledge about the IT sector throughout her nearly three years of employment as a business analyst. Anjali found it to be an amazing experience that improved her understanding of the information and technology services industry.

Anjali Pichai worked with Accenture for three years before joining Intuit and quitting the digital giants. For those who are unaware, Intuit is a well-known American provider of business software and is thought to be among the top firms globally when it comes to funding small enterprises. Anjali is employed with Intuit as a business operation manager.

Although Sundar Pichai is the CEO of Google, not many people are aware that he was on the verge of leaving the company at one point. At one point in his career, Sundar did so well that he began to receive offers of large sums of money from Twitter and Microsoft. It was difficult for him to decline Twitter's job office even though Microsoft had offered him the CEO post. Sundar Pichai had already made the decision to leave Google and was about to select one of them.

However, Anjali Pichai, Sundar Pichai's wife, stepped in at that precise moment to prevent her husband from doing so. Sundar gained insight from Anjali that better things are coming and that he shouldn't quit Google. Even with such smart offers from Twitter and Microsoft, Anjali convinced Sundar to trust her judgment and stick with Google.

The devoted husband followed his wife's advice, and a few years later, Sundar was named CEO of Google by the company's parent Alphabet Inc.. The package that the IITian received was Rs. 5 crores a day.

