Surprising! Have you heard? Mrunal Thakur rumoured to tie the knot with a Telugu star; Know here details!

MUMBAI : One of the most sought-after actresses in the movie business right now is Mrunal Thakur. She is excited about her eagerly awaited projects, such as Family Star and Hi Nanna. Recently, Mrunal's name was all over the press due to personal news concerning her.

According to reports, Mrunal is in love with a Telugu actor and plans to marry soon. The news spread like wildfire after producer Allu Aravind discussed it during an awards ceremony. He was supposed to give Mrunal the Best Female Actor award for her outstanding performance in the movie Sita Ramam. Aravind gave Mrunal a blessing to be married soon during the event. He says, “I want her to settle down in Hyderabad.”

Mrunal spoke about her wedding. She says, “I believe in marriage. I have seen so many successful marriages around me. Just because they are made for each other. Sometimes, we need to realize that we need to marry the person who is made for us. Now you may find this person when you are 18, 20, in your 30s, 40s, 50s, or 60s.”

There is no right or wrong age to select the ideal partner for marriage, Mrunal continued. She said that you should get married right away if you do find the right guy.

In the second installment of the online series Made in Heaven, Mrunal Thakur played the character of Adhira Arya. Her acting skills in the show won praise, which was helmed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Alankrita Srivastava, Nitya Mehra, and Neeraj Ghaywan. In an interview, Mrunal discussed her character and stated that she dedicates her work to all women who suffer abuse worldwide.

On November 3, Mrunal's film Aankh Micholi, which was directed by Umesh Shukla, will be released in theaters. In this film, Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, and other actors have also acted.

Credit- News 18