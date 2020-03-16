Surprising! This is how Befikre actress Vaani Kapoor reacts to chin and lip-job claims

MUMBAI :Vaani Kapoor made her debut with the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance co-starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Parineeti Chopra. While the film earned her a Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut, she had a tough time bagging another film. After a wait of three years, Vaani got Befikre, opposite Ranveer Singh, which marked her comeback. However, many claimed that the actress has undergone a lip and chin job.

As soon as Befikre's trailer landed, evident changes in Vaani's face made headlines. Many said that she had undergone a lip and chin job but the actor rubbished the rumours. But Vaani shared that she found it difficult to understand what was different in terms of her face from Shuddh Desi Romance to now.Vaani had credited the change to her tremendous weight loss for Befikre, which made her look 'different'.

She had said, "I have lost weight; my face is bound to look different. We shot in Paris when it was freezing; the cameras keep zooming in and out. The face looks different from different angles. I can't afford surgery. I am only one film old."

On the work front, she was seen in films like War, Bell Bottom, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, and the latest one Shamshera along with Ranbir Kapoor among a few others.

Credit: The Indian Express