Surprising! THIS is how netizens react to the poster look of Vijay Deverakonda’s semi-nude photoshoot

Geeta Govindam actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Liger slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 17:14
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Popular South Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda is all set to make his big debut in Bollywood with the upcoming film Liger. Slated to hit the theatres on August 25, 2022, the movie is helmed by Puri Jagannadh and also features Ananya Panday playing the female lead.

The makers of Liger recently dropped a new poster of the film where Vijay could be spotted posing naked holding a bouquet of roses in his hand and soon after fans started pouring in their reactions to the killer looking poster.

One user wrote, “How hot @TheDeverakonda!!! You're killing us with your hotness #SexiestPosterEver #VijayDeverakonda.” While another user tweeted, “As expected from karan johar.” Some netizens also called the poster a duplicate of Aamir Khan’s PK poster and wrote, “Duplicate Pk.” Another Twitterati wrote, “A radio ki jagha flower's kab agaye.”

Talking about Vijay’s role in the movie, the Dear Comrade actor will be witnessed playing the role of an MMA fighter, for which he underwent a dramatic body transformation. The makers of Liger have also roped in American boxer Mike Tyson for an extended cameo in the movie.

Other than Vijay, Ananya and Mike Tyson, the movie will also feature Baahubali actress Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Makarand Deshpande and others in pivotal roles.

Credit: Times Now

Latest Video