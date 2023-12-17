Surprising! Janhvi Kapoor Opens Up About Avoiding Recreation of Late Mother Sridevi's Iconic Dialogues: Here's Why

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor shares the emotional reason behind her decision not to recreate the iconic dialogues of her late mother, Sridevi. During an interview, Janhvi explained that Sridevi did not enjoy watching her films while alive, making it challenging for Janhvi to objectively study her work as an artist. The Dhadak star, who is venturing into South Indian films, expresses her readiness to explore her mother's classic films as she comes to terms with the loss. Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry with Jr NTR and Koratala Siva's NTR30.

Janhvi expressed her emotional struggle, saying, "No, I don’t (recreate) mamma’s dialogue because when she was alive, she did not like watching her films. After she passed away, it was even more difficult for me that, as an artist, I could objectively study her work. That’s something every actor does today, especially when it comes to mamma’s work, but I couldn’t."

Interestingly, Janhvi Kapoor is set to make her debut in the South Indian film industry alongside Jr NTR in Koratala Siva's NTR30. Reflecting on her mother's passing, Janhvi mentioned that she has now started watching Sridevi's classic films, something she had avoided in the past.

Janhvi Kapoor is actively involved in her upcoming projects, including Mr and Mrs Mahi and Ulajh, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her craft.

