Surprising! Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma, Bollywood beauties who sold their wedding albums for some EXTRA cash

MUMBAI: Bollywood marriages are often big events. And fans are always excited to see their favourite celebs’ wedding albums. But surprisingly, there are some Bollywood celebs who sold their wedding album at a whopping amount to various media houses for different reasons.

Also ReadUnbelievable! Priyanka Chopra makes some shocking revelations on THIS television show, here is what you have to know

B-town celeb couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in December last year. The two had a very lavish wedding in Rajasthan’s Six Sense Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. It was a starry affair with friends and relatives in attendance. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal reportedly sold off their wedding pictures to a streaming giant for a whopping Rs 80-100 crores.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding pictures were sold to international magazines for a whopping amount. They reportedly made Rs 18 crore by selling their wedding pictures.



Even though Anushka and Virat had shared their wedding pictures on social media to announce their union, they reportedly sold inside pictures from their special day to a magazine. The money collected from the same was then donated.

Also Read:Throwback! When Anushka Sharma stopped Ranveer Singh from making nasty remarks, Scroll down to know more

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough's wedding pictures were reportedly auctioned and the money collected was then used for charity, says reports.



Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were not as secretive as others about their wedding day. They had shared the pictures on social media themselves. But a set of inside pictures were exclusively made available to a leading magazine.

Credit: BollywoodLife

