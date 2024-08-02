Surprising! Kusha Kapila opens up about fear surrounding the separation announcement and support system; Says ‘He told me not to feel pressured to do this’

MUMBAI: Kusha Kapila, an influencer turned actress, last starred in the movie Thank You for Coming. In addition, she made appearances in a few television shows and films such as Masaba And Masaba, and Case Toh Banta Hai. However, Kusha also experienced severe emotional turmoil in her private life in 2023. She startled everyone in June 2023 when she announced she had separated from Zorawar Ahluwalia. She then had to deal with enormous trolls and hate mail online. She now talked candidly about how Zorawar had helped her throughout that difficult moment.

Kusha and Zorawar dated for four years before getting married in 2017. Despite rarely sharing details about their personal lives, they frequently shared engaging stuff on social media. The internet community was frequently observed supporting Kusha and Zorawar's relationship, as her millions of fans adored that content. However, they made their split public since some relationships are just not meant to be. Speaking with a popular news portal, Kusha revealed that she was experiencing emotional upheaval at the time and was afraid to make the announcement.

Even though Kusha and Zorawar announced to the world, Kusha said that this was a very intimate and emotional time for their family. The influencer-turned-actress added that she did not want to make an official split announcement. She went on to describe the events that preceded the public revelation, stating that the media had contacted her with a photo of the relevant legal documents. They had to make the same announcement as a result.

Still, Kusha was afraid at the moment. She had therefore made as many calls as she could to help her escape the predicament, including her ex-husband Zorawar. He told them not to feel under pressure at that point. Furthermore, Zorawar stated that the public announcement would only be made at the appropriate moment in her opinion.

Kusha went on to discuss how she eventually achieved peace in her life while elaborating on her sentiments of anxiety and uncertainty at the time, saying, "I was scared that a new news cycle would be built on this. I remember calling Zorawar and he told me not to feel pressured to do this. He said, 'We will do this when you want to.' I was so scared that day that I could not even write what we had shared on social media. The statement had my dog Maya's name and people thought that I was a mother. I reached out to everyone I could for help as to what should I do as the news cycle got really big and I became a big villain. After that statement, I could actually find peace and calm in my life.”

In June 2023, Kusha posted photo messages on her Instagram handle announcing news from Zorawar. Kusha shared the statement and said that she and her ex-husband decided to split up because they had different goals for their lives. Kusha acknowledged the significance of the life and love she shared with Zorawar. However even though they made every effort to resolve the issue, they were no longer able to.

For them and their families, Kusha described her divorce as devastating. She said that although it would take a long time to get over this hurt, their main priority for now is to move on respectfully and lovingly. They will keep co-parenting their furry child, Maya, the content creator continued.

