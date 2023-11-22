Surprising! Is Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr. Nene set to make his acting debut? Says ‘Oh!, yeah.....acting …’

MUMBAI: The 54th International Film Festival of India honored Madhuri Dixit with the 'Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema' Award in a spectacular tribute to the great actress. In response to being honored, Madhuri stated, “I’m feeling very honoured to have been bestowed upon such an award and whenever you get this kind of an award you feel encouraged and you feel to do much better work in this creative field. You feel that hunger so that we can give more entertainment to our audiences...”

The renowned film festival featured a performance by the Devdas star. The actress added, “I’m very excited about my performance, especially being able to perform here at the IFFI platform. Everybody is excited to watch International films as well made in different languages.”

Madhuri attended the event alongside her husband, Dr. Nene, and talked about her in-house film project Panchak, which is scheduled for release on January 5, 2024. Madhuri and Dr. Nene are both producing the movie.

She continues, “We are the co-founders of RNM Moving Pictures. This is our second film and it has a very strong cast rather than the best actors from the Marathi industry. Hope the film does well.” When asked if Dr. Nene plans to make his acting debut soon, she reacts, “He is a surgeon, he is a doctor. He hails from a different platform altogether.” However, Dr Nene reacted, “Oh!, Yeah.....acting …will see…”

Among the many Bollywood celebrities and cinematic personalities present at the inaugural event were Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur, and the Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant. This year marks the festival's 19th edition, and it is described as the 14th largest international film competition in the world.

