Surprising! Mrunal Thakur auditioned for Priyanka Chopra starrer THIS Hollywood film, Read to know more

Television actress Mrunal Thakur who made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia has worked Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey, Toofan alongside Hrithik Roshan, and soon going to make her debut in south film industry with Sita Raman co-starring Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra starred in Lana Wachowski’s ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ starring Keanu Reeves in the lead role. The Bollywood diva essayed the role of the adult version of the exiled program Sati in the film. However, it is known to a lot of people that Mrunal Thakur had also auditioned for the same role.

The ‘Jersey’ actress, who is all set to make her debut in the south industry with ‘Sita Raman’, wanted to make a mark in Hollywood too. According to a report in a news portal, Mrunal had auditioned for the Wachowski directorial for the role that was played by Priyanka. However, things don’t seem to have worked in her favour.

Meanwhile, ‘Sita Raman’ also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie will be released in theatres on August 5 in Tamil and Telugu.

Apart from this, Mrunal also has ‘Pippa’ where she will be seen sharing the screen space with Ishaan Khatter and Priyanshu Painyuli. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. The music is by A.R. Rahman.

The actress has also been roped in for ‘Gumraah’ where she will be seen essaying the role of a cop. It also stars Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead role.

Credit: ETimes

Latest Video