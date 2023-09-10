Surprising! Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu renewed their friendship? His latest post sparks the same buzz on the internet letting their fans go frenzy!

Samantha working really hard to fulfill the expectations of her followers over her relationship with Naga Chaitanya and false rumors about alimony in the media. However, it appears that they have put their differences behind them and chosen to get along, at least for the benefit of their furbaby.
Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

MUMBAI: After announcing their split, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya went through the toughest time. The couple had to deal with a lot, including Samantha working really hard to fulfill the expectations of her followers over her relationship with Naga Chaitanya and false rumors about alimony in the media. However, it appears that they have put their differences behind them and chosen to get along, at least for the benefit of their furbaby.

(Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya all set to marry THIS girl after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it's NOT Sobhita Dhulipala?)

On October 8, 2023, Naga Chaitanya uploaded a sweet photo of his pet puppy to his Instagram account. His pet dog is seen having fun on a morning drive in the picture. The morning sun and the green meadow made for a beautiful vista. Naga Chaitanya added the following word next to it, "Vibe."

Internet users flocked to the comments section as soon as Naga Chaitanya posted a photo of his beloved dog. One commenter stated, "Co-parenting Hash!!" Someone else wrote, "Hashhh with Daddy now." Another user of the internet replied, "I think both r together now."

After the actress unarchived her wedding photos, rumors of Samantha and Chaitanya reconciling circulated. A Reddit member recently revealed screenshots of one of Samantha's birthday posts for Naga, which had disappeared from the latter's Instagram profile. The user had also added, "Are they back together?"

(Also read: OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya to unite for this? )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood shaadis

