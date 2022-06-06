Surprising! Not Thamizan, but Priyanka Chopra was supposed to mark her debut with Atlee’s THIS film, deets inside

Priyanka Chopra will be next seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in Thamizhan opposite Thalapathy Vijay, but not many know that she was roped in to act in the biopic of a prominent politician even before she earned the Miss World title in 2001.

Meanwhile, we recently came across an interesting throwback story about Priyanka Chopra when she signed her first film even before becoming Miss World. Interestingly, PeeCee was signed for Atlee Brar’s bilingual film, Good Night Princess, which was based on the life of Priyanka Gandhi.

Also Read: Gorgeous! Priyanka Chopra dons herself in a fabulous bold bodycon dress that costs THIS whopping amount, details inside

Reportedly, Good Night Princess also featured Pooja Batra and Rahul Dev, while Priyanka Chopra had already started working on the film. She was occupied with the project even after she won the prestigious title. Unfortunately, the producers ran out of funds and eventually the film was shelved.

After winning the beauty pageant, PeeCee was roped in for Abbas-Mustan’s 2002 film Humraaz, but, due to her various commitments and scheduling conflicts, the actress was replaced by Ameesha Patel. However, she entered Bollywood the following year in Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta starrer The Hero: Love Story of a Spy.

Also Read: Scary! Priyanka Chopra revealed she got frightened when a stranger started starring her from her balcony, scroll down to know more

The Dostana actress revealed she was once removed from a film, early in her career. While attending the Penguin Annual Lecture 2017 in New Delhi, PeeCee shared details about the same, she told, “I have had situations when I have been thrown out of films because someone else was recommended… A girlfriend was recommended after I was signed for a movie. So, that’s an abuse of power… Girlfriend of the hero or girlfriend of the director.”

