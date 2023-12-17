Surprising! Prateik Babbar made shocking revelations about losing Bhaag Milkha Bhaag to Farhan Akhtar due to THIS reasons; Says ‘I was locked to play the role of Milkha…’

MUMBAI : Actor Prateik Babbar has witnessed closely the growth of the entertainment industry thanks to the contributions of his actor parents, Smita Patil and Raj Babbar. The 2008 romantic comedy Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na marked the actor's breakthrough; before that, he worked behind the scenes as a production assistant.

The actor had a bright beginning, but he faced many challenges as a result of bad decisions that cost him multiple contracts, including an important role in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Prateik disclosed in a recent interview that he had originally signed on and was supposed to play the major role in the movie that was based on the biography of Milkha Singh. He expressed disappointment and revealed how, following an unexpected development, Farhan Akhtar eventually got the role.

He stated, “I was locked to play the role of Milkha. I remember Ranveer Singh walked out of the audition room and I walked in. They just stopped the audition as they found what they were looking for. I started readings with Prasoon Joshi. I was shooting in Udaipur for Aarakshan and Rakesh Omprakash Mehra came to see me. When it came to locking the commercials, my then manager told me they would handle it. I was 23-year-old, I didn’t know what to talk about money. But my agency ghosted them. Three weeks later I found out Farhan Akhtar was doing it. I am still disappointed.”

Prateik Babbar is 25 years old, suffered a further setback when the box office performance of his movie Ekk Deewana Tha was poor. His split from co-star Amy Jackson turned out to be a major heartbreak for him at the same time. Prateik recalled that period and said that because the separation was well-reported, the immediate aftermath was quite painful. During that time, he felt as though life was treating him unfairly.

Speaking on how his battles with alcohol and drug addiction cost him numerous opportunities, he recalled how several projects were put on hold or postponed because he was unable to show up on set or deliver lines. He added, “Everything was just so fast, I didn’t understand. It was overwhelming for me. Everything, the politics, the vices, and then I crashed, everything came crumbling down.”

Because of his relationship with actress Priya Banerjee, Prateik Babbar is currently going through a happy period in his personal life. Even though they had been dating since 2020, this year on Valentine's Day their relationship was made public.

