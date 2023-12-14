Surprising! Preity Zinta clarified Pritam Singh isn’t her real name, Blames THIS actor for the confusion

MUMBAI : Actor Preity Zinta cleared up any misunderstandings surrounding her real name on Thursday by posting a video on Instagram. The actress said that some online stories stated that she was born Pritam Singh and changed her name to Preity Zinta. The actress addressed this, saying there is no truth to it and sharing the origin tale of the name Pritam Singh.

Preity claimed in a video that people had asked her repeatedly if she had changed her name from Pritam Singh to Preity Zinta. She said that she has just added the initial G to her husband's name, Gene Goodenough to her own.

She penned a note while sharing a video, "Over the years I have consistently read in various media articles that I have changed my name from Pritam Singh Zinta to Preity Zinta. I have tried to set the record straight so many times by telling everyone that, on the sets of “Soldier” @iambobbydeol called me Pritam Singh as a Joke ( pls ask him why he chose that name when u meet him) The movie became a blockbuster, our friendship flourished & since then Pritam Singh - the name is still stuck to me….. Bachaao. So one last time folks - Pritam Singh was NEVER my name. It’s always been Preity Hope this clarifies everything once and for all."

Bobby Deol apologized to Preity in the comment section, saying that he was the source of her confusion. He commented, "Preetam singh I gave you this name It suits you but sorry didn’t realise it would confuse people I love you my Preetam singh."

The 25th anniversary of Bobby Deol and actress Preity Zinta's film 'Soldier' was celebrated earlier this year. The first movie that Preity signed was directed by Abbas-Mustan. At the time, Bobby was also a relative newcomer to the industry. A Soldier was the first movie that Preity signed, however, her feature debut was 'Dil Se...', directed by Mani Ratnam.

Preity wasn't the first choice of the movie? Producer Ramesh Taurani stated in an interview, "I met Babita Kapoor and expressed my wish to sign her daughter, Kareena when she was 16 years old. But she turned down the opportunity, saying, ‘Kareena bahut chhoti hai (Kareena is too young)’."

Despite his best efforts to convince her, Babita was adamant that Kareena finish her education before she could move forward. Afterwards, Kareena Kapoor's elder sister Karisma Kapoor was offered to star in the movie. Nevertheless, her fees proved to be a dispute between the two. Preity was eventually cast in the role.

