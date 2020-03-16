Surprising! Rashmika Mandanna refused to work in Shahid Kapoor starrer THIS movie, deets inside

MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor's Jersey remake is currently winning hearts at the theatres. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of a cricket enthusiast and his on-screen wife Vidya Talwar, played by Mrunal Thakur, lends him her support. Now not many know that Mrunal's role was initially offered to Pushpa fame Rashmika Mandanna, however, the actress refused the proposal.

Reportedly, the makers had initially approached South actress Rashmika Mandanna to play the leading lady’s role opposite Shahid Kapoor. Rashmika rejected the offer though. The Kannada beauty revealed, “If I am part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I will not accept any project to which I feel I can't give a lot to. Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the film's makers) deserve more. Someone who can give in energy," Rashmika concluded.

Although the reason seems to be weird, now the film features Mrunal Thakur reprising the role of Shraddha Srinath.

Jersey is the Hindi remake of Nani's Telugu film of the same title. The sports drama stars Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer who returns to the game for his son's wish of a jersey. The film was released on April 22, 2022.

Credit: India Today