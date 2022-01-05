Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

Shah Rukh Khan recently treated his fans with a new nameplate of his Mannat house
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 08:15
movie_image: 
Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan recently made it to the headlines as fans noticed that he had changed the nameplate of his luxurious house Mannat. Shah Rukh is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and his fans are CRAZY for him. Thus, any minute detail about him grabs attention even if it is something as simple as changing the nameplate of his home.

Also Read: Revealed! Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t want to address SRK as ‘Sir’, and here is the reason

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan. She, who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now.

"The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan," a close revealed.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan who had come to Mumbai had a desire to buy a lavish house and rule Mumbai one day, and today he is living his dream.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of Pathaan. It will be his comeback film after a sabbatical of a few years. His last film was Zero. And recently he announced his forthcoming film with Rajkummar Hirani titled Dunki. Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee and his fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement on the same. 

Credit: BollywoodLife

Bollywood movies Shah Rukh Khan Mannat Pathaan Lion Dunki Main Hoon Na Baazigar Gauri Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/01/2022 - 08:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan
MUMBAI: One of the most talented crops of actors in contemporary industry Varun Dhawan has a series of projects lined...
Urvashi Upadhyay: I don't enjoy the social pressure to look gorgeous 24x7
MUMBAI : As showbiz demands and pressures one to look gorgeous all the time to be favourite among audience, actress...
Isha Koppikar overjoyed with response to her Telugu series 'Dahanam'
MUMBAI: Actress Isha Koppikar, who was recently seen in the crime thriller series 'Dahanam', is over the moon with the...
Commendable! Twitterati salutes Manoj Bajpayee’s humble gesture towards a journalist, scroll down to know more
MUMBAI: "Never meet your heroes," they say because there's a chance they'll disappoint you. However, a Bollywood "hero...
Sudhanshu Pandey on working with Puja Banerjee in 'Anupama: Namaste America'
MUMBAI: Actor Sudhanshu Pandey shared his working experience with co-actor Puja Banerjee in 'Anupama: Namaste America'....
Nice! Take a look at these celeb kids who have chosen an alternate career other than acting
MUMBAI: With one, or both of your parents established well in the film industry, it is natural to want to pick acting...
Recent Stories
Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varu
Wow! From Mumbai home costing Rs 20 crore to Mercedes-Benz worth Rs 88 lakh, lok at the lavish lifestyle of Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan
Latest Video