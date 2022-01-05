Surprising! Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat nameplate’s whopping amount will leave your jaws dropped

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan recently made it to the headlines as fans noticed that he had changed the nameplate of his luxurious house Mannat. Shah Rukh is undoubtedly one of the biggest superstars in Bollywood and his fans are CRAZY for him. Thus, any minute detail about him grabs attention even if it is something as simple as changing the nameplate of his home.

Also Read: Revealed! Shehnaaz Gill doesn’t want to address SRK as ‘Sir’, and here is the reason

Reportedly, Shah Rukh Khan's new Mannat nameplate has been designed under the supervision of his super talented interior designer wife Gauri Khan. She, who is an ace designer herself suggested a revamp of their nameplate and it was decided for quite a time now.

"The cost of that nameplate is around 20- 25 lakhs as Gauri wanted something classy to suit the standard of the Khan family. And this nameplate reflects the classic choice of Mrs. Khan," a close revealed.

Also Read: OMG! Shah Rukh Khan charges THIS whopping amount for every Instagram post

Shah Rukh Khan who had come to Mumbai had a desire to buy a lavish house and rule Mumbai one day, and today he is living his dream.

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan is waiting for the release of Pathaan. It will be his comeback film after a sabbatical of a few years. His last film was Zero. And recently he announced his forthcoming film with Rajkummar Hirani titled Dunki. Shah Rukh will also be seen in Atlee and his fans are eagerly waiting for the announcement on the same.

Credit: BollywoodLife