Sidharth Malhotra is lined-up with Yodha, Thank God, Thadam Hindi Remake
Surprising! Sidharth Malhotra recalls Salman Khan’s advice of working in TV much before his debut, read to know more

MUMBAI: Right after his first film Student Of The Year, Sidharth Malhotra gained a massive fan following as everyone appreciated his efforts and performance. The actor who was last seen in Shershaah once recalled a conversation with Salman Khan. While speaking about it, Khan had advised him to work on Television as the superstar was unsure about his Bollywood career.

Back in 2017, Sidharth Malhotra shared a candid conversation with superstar Salman Khan. “He didn’t really know, what I’m doing, who I was, so he said ‘What are you here for what do you do’ and you know so I’m doing a film and I still didn’t say the name, then my friend said, ‘oh sorry he’s doing Student Of The Year’ he’s like, ‘Oh, all right all right you’re working with Karan.’”

“Then the night went on and there were certain conversations which he’s like ‘I’m not really sure let’s see I want to see what you’re all about.’ He suggested that I should do television. I was very puzzled by it. I was just smiling, I didn't even get offended.”

After playing the character of Captain Vikram Batra in Karan Johar’s film, the actor is getting a lot of interesting roles. He has an exciting lineup of films that includes, Mission Majnu, Yodha, Thank God, Thadam Hindi Remake and many more.

