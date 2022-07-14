Surprising! Vivaah actress Amrita Rao tags Kareena Kapoor Khan ‘Corona’, Scroll down to know more

Amrita and Anmol had revealed that they had not tied the knot on May 15, 2016, but rather way back in 2014 in Pune in a secret marriage

MUMBAI: Amrita Rao and RJ Anmol dropped a new vlog on their channel taking the fans through their COVID journey. They revealed that while Anmol was battling COVID for 13 days, Amrita took care of him as they were stuck at their work studio. Amidst panic for the safety of their child - Veer and Anmol’s health, Amrita hold the fort strong with positivity.

Talking about what they missed the most during quarantine, Amrita and Anmol share, “Being in the same house and not able to hug each other, was definitely tough for us. But the toughest was not to physically see our son - Veer for 2 weeks.”

To light up the mood, Amrita keeps up with her love for puns and quips in the vlog, “I am Saif and Anmol is Corona.” Well, did Amrita Rao just referred to Kareena Kapoor Khan as Corona?

Now, the duo had been sharing the details of their relationship on their channel, Couple Of Things. For the unversed, on their show, Amrita and Anmol had revealed that they had not tied the knot on May 15, 2016, but rather way back in 2014 in Pune and had also shared pictures from their secret marriage.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

