Surprising! When Simi Garewal revealed that ‘It was easy’ to question Rekha about her feeling for Amitabh Bachchan; Says ‘It was easy asking her the question…’

Just a handful of Simi's high-profile interviews remain memorable even 20 years later, and one of those is with the actor Rekha. Rekha, a famous actress in the 1970s and 1980s, was open with her ideas back then, yet it was uncommon to catch Rekha talking about Amitabh Bachchan on television.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 13:30
movie_image: 
Simi

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Simi Garewal has conducted numerous celebrity interviews throughout the years while wearing her signature white attire. However, just a handful of Simi's high-profile interviews remain memorable even 20 years later, and one of those is with the actor Rekha. Rekha, a famous actress in the 1970s and 1980s, was open with her ideas back then, yet it was uncommon to catch Rekha talking about Amitabh Bachchan on television.

Also read: Exclusive! The new season of ‘Rendezvous with Simi Garewal’ to be launched soon?

For those who are unaware, this was the first time Simi had addressed Rekha directly about her feelings for Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha responded as candidly as she could. Years later, when Simi was questioned about this interview, she remarked that it was "easy" to ask Rekha this question. In 2015, she said, “It was easy asking her the question about Amitabh. If I can ask Jayalalitha if she ever loved MGR, asking Rekha about Amitabh was much easier. A lot of people ask me how I got her to open up. I didn’t know if I did anything special. I don’t want to analyse it. I just chatted as good friends. Rekha and I go back a long way.”

Rekha responded immediately, “Absolutely. Duh, that’s a dumb question” when Simi questioned her on the show about if she had ever been in love with Amitabh Bachchan. She added, “I have yet to come across a single man, woman, child who can help but fall completely, passionately, insanely, desperately, hopelessly in love with him. So why should I be singled out? What do I deny? I’m not in love with him? Of course I am. Duniya bhar ka love aap le lijiyega (Take all the love in the world) and add some more – I feel that for that person. Bottomline.”

Rekha acknowledged her admiration for Bachchan but insisted that they had never interacted on an intimate level. She mentioned, “There was never a personal connection with him, that’s the truth. Never ever. There was no truth to the controversies and speculation.”

Yash Chopra cast Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha in the love triangle Silsila at the height of this issue. Amitabh and Rekha haven't starred in a movie together since that time. When Simi was questioned about it, she responded, “After all that controversy, I don’t think it was an easy thing to happen. He is a married man with children and grandchildren. So much hungama happened that we couldn’t expect that to happen again but I do agree they make a lovely pair onscreen.”

Also read: Simi Garewal to have a 'rendezvous' with 'BB16' housemates

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: The Indian Express

 

Simi Garewal Amitabh Bachchan Jaya Bachchan Shweta Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan The Bachchans Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Raveena Tandon Rekha Sushmita Sen Rendezvous with Simi Garewal Bollywood News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/22/2023 - 13:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
MUMBAI : After a series of unsuccessful movies, Akshay Kumar eventually found success with OMG 2, which was hailed as a...
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
MUMBAI :Karan Johar is one of the most sought after filmmakers. He has proved his ability to have big star casts, grand...
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
MUMBAI : Life has a way of being surprisingly unpredictable, and nobody is exempt from this unpredictability, not even...
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
MUMBAI: The adored Bollywood siblings Sunny and Bobby Deol frequently move their fans with their enduring and valued...
Optimism! Hina Khan expresses high hopes for 'Country of Blind’; Says ‘hope we achieve even greater heights’
MUMBAI: Country of Blind, starring Hina Khan, has accomplished yet another significant feat. The Oscars Library has...
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
MUMBAI: The new jewellery line collaboration between Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt delighted fans...
Recent Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Shahid Kapoor
Shocking! Shahid Kapoor's indirect comments at Akshay Kumar's multiple films spark a reaction from fans; Fans say ‘Pure career me sirf 3 hit filme di’
Karan Johar
What! Karan Johar recalls how he had preconceived notions about Hindi film stars, “With Shah Rukh, there was a lot of talk that he was kind of like arrogant…”
Katrina Kaif
Shocking! From Katrina Kaif to Hema Malini; Bollywood actresses open up about near-death experiences
Bobby
Wow! Bobby Deol opens up about Sunny Deol being a father figure to him; Says ‘I consider myself very lucky to have…’
Kareena
Woah! Kareena Kapoor praises Alia Bhatt as the best in her generation, Reacts to their similarities; Says ‘she is truly gifted’
Raj
Wow! Raj Babbar's memorable meeting with Zeenat Aman for approval before joining 'Insaaf Ka Tarazu’; Says ‘she is a great human’