Sushant–Rhea: Landlord disallowed them to stay as a couple; duo hunting for house

MUMBAI: Rhea and Sushant have been spending a lot of quality time nowadays. They are still calling each other 'good friends' but the reality is that they are already seeing each other. When Sushant is not in town, he is chilling at his Lonavala house, Rhea also accompanies him sometimes. They are keeping their relationship hush-hush for now before taking it to the next level.

The couple were staying in life in together but things with them were not the same. Their landlord disallowed them to stay in live in .. at her place. And now the couple is hunting for the house.

Recently it was Sushant’s birthday and probably the first one to shower him with love on the occasion is his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Needless to say, Rhea's birthday wish has found a place in the gossip columns.

More than the adorable birthday wish for Sushant, her post has grabbed our attention for the fact that they have finally made their "hush-hush affair" Insta official.

Rhea, who has been reportedly dating Sushant for a year, took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday. In her post, Rhea called Sushant a "supermassive black hole" and we wish we knew what that meant!

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful "supermassive black hole" that is known to mankind! Shine on you crazy diamond @sushantsinghrajput #boywithagoldenheart #rheality," read Rhea's caption.