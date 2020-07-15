Sushant Singh Rajput case: Amit Shah forwards letter for CBI probe to concerned ministry

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide is being investigated by the Mumbai Police. However several people have been urging for a CBI inquiry in the matter. Yesterday marked a month of the actor’s demise and ex-MP from Bihar Pappu Yadav shared an acknowledgement he received from Home Minister Amit Shah to his letter for a CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Pappu Yadav posted a copy of the letter he received, which stated that his letter is being forward to the concerned ministry.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14 at his residence in Bandra. Close to 30 people have already recorded their statement with the police, this includes his close friends Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, his family as welll as filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekar Kapur, Mukesh Chhabra and several others.

