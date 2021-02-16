Sushant Singh Rajput case: late actor’s family to go Supreme Court after Bombay HC Holds Rhea Chakraborty’s FIR Against Priyanka Singh

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of the actor Sushant the case is taking new turns, and now the latest update on the late actor’s death case suggests that Bombay High Court has announced its first verdict against the FIR that was filed by Rhea Chakraborty against SSR’s sister Mitu Singh and Priyanka Singh. After she was released from the jail on bail in September, last year, she filed a case against his sisters and Dr Tarun Kumar of Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. Just recently, it was announced that Bombay High Court has annulled Rhea’s FIR against SSR’s sister Mitu Singh but FIR against his other sister Priyanka Singh still holds as it has not been quashed.

ALSO READ – (Karan Deol shares a boxing video, throwing some major fitness goals )

Now, according to the latest reports in Pinkvilla, Sushant Singh Rajput’s Advocate revealed that they will certainly go to the SC for Priyanka. Advocate Madhav Thorat who is representing SSR’s family told the portal, “After reading the court order we will decide as to on which footing we should proceed and as to how soon we should approach the Supreme Court. But we’ll certainly be going to the Supreme Court for Priyanka.” Earlier, a bench comprising Justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik said that they found prima facie case against Priyanka Singh.

While speaking to Pinkvilla earlier, Advocate Thorat had questioned the delay behind filing the FIR. “I don’t understand the delay in filing an FIR. Why did she (Rhea Chakraborty) wait for such a long time until she got arrested? Even otherwise the honourable Supreme Court has by its order directed the CBI to investigate any allegations regarding to the death of SSR. Therefore, in lieu of such explicit order, there was no requirement and/or authority of the State of Maharashtra to register any fresh FIR in the subject relating to the death of SSR,” he had said.

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Siddhant Chaturvedi, Malvika Mohanan to co-star in 'Yudhra')