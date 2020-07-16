Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty’s direct message for Amit Shah

MUMBAI: Ever since the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput, Bollywood and the fans are in a state of shock. It’s been a month that the Chhichhore actor left us, but no one is ready to believe that he is no more.

The actor’s suicide case is taking a new turn with every new day and the fans on social media are raising many points which according to them is been neglected by the officials. There is a war on social media against the Bollywood mafia. Many feel nepotism was also a factor which made the actor depressed. Taking to social media, fans have been demanding justice for the late actor.

And now the late actor’s rumored girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty shared a post for Amit Shah stating that she is Sushant’s girlfriend, and in the message she sought the help of CBI for further investigation.

Here is the post:

ALSO READ – (Urvashi Rautela is looking forward to play THESE kinds of roles in Bollywood)

Posting the late actor’s photo, the actress wrote, “Respected @amitshahofficial sir , I’m sushant Singh Rajputs girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, it is now over a month since his sudden demise . I have complete faith in the government , however in the interest of justice , I request you with folded hands to initiate a CBI enquiry into this matter . I only want to understand what pressures prompted Sushant to take this step. Yours sincerely Rhea Chakraborty #satyamevajayate “.

Well, do share your views on this gesture of the actress in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Mitu Singh and cook Neeraj to be questioned by Mumbai Police again)