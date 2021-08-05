Sushant Singh Rajput Case: SHOCKING! Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash’s pre-arrest bail denied by a special court

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) have been investigating the alleged drug nexus in Bollywood, following the sudden and untimely demise of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. In a significant development in the drugs case, according to a report, the special NDPS court has denied pre-arrest bail to Deepika Padukone’s former manager Karishma Prakash. The report mentioned that the court rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Karishma Prakash on Thursday. The court stayed the order till August 25, as per the report.

According to a PTI report, after hearing extensive submissions by both defence and prosecution, special Judge VV Widwans rejected the plea made by Karishma Prakash. The report mentioned that the court stayed the order till August 25 allowing Prakash to approach the Bombay High Court.

For the unversed, in October last year, Deepika Padukone’s former manager had filed an anticipatory bail application before the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) court. She made the plea fearing arrest in the drug-related probe.

Karishma Prakash’s name cropped up during an interrogation of one of the arrested drug peddlers. Actress Deepika Padukone was also summoned for questioning by the NCB. Currently, most of the accused, related to the case including actress Rhea Chakraborty are on bail. Actors Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Rampal, and many others were summoned for questioning in the drugs case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has also been carrying on a probe related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read: Bharti Singh, Karishma Prakash Bail: NCB Suspends Two Officers For Putting A No Show During The Case Hearings That Resulted In Bail - Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14. He was found dead in his Mumbai’s Bandra apartment.

