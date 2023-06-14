Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: OMG! Late actor lost out on 12 movies a year and was replaced in many Sanjay Leela Bhansali films

MUMBAI:Sushant Singh Rajput made an impressive debut with Kai Poche and had a bright future ahead in showbiz until it was abruptly cut short in 2020 when he was found dead in his home in Mumbai. The film industry was left in a deep state of shock at the demise of such a young, dashing and promising star that was gone in a flash. The actor’s last film Dil Bechara was a hit and his fans missed him during the release of the film.

Also Read-Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Did you know the actor’s hit ratio was much more than many other actors in the industry?

There is an old interview of the MS Dhoni actor where he revealed how he lost out on many films. He said, “I was doing many films and they are all releasing now. (Laughs) I don’t want to name them. What happens is, when I give my word to someone, and he’s delaying (not because he wants to, but because of a particular reason) and I get to understand it, I won’t ditch. So be it the biggest film with the biggest studio or the smallest film, I won’t leave another film. So unfortunately, because of the two films that I was doing and that didn’t happen, I lost out on 12 films in the last one year. One film didn’t happen and the other was put off by a few months. And these films are the films that we generally talk about these days. Let’s not get into all that.”

Rajput also revealed that the film Fitoor was one of the first films he signed but the film got delayed so much that eventually couldn’t do it however he clearly said that he did not walk out of the project. He also shockingly revealed that he was replaced by director Sanjay Leela Bhansali in Ram Leela as well as Bajirao Mastani.

Also Read-Shocking! “Shushant Singh Rajput spoke intelligently, but they portrayed his words like he had mental issues”, says filmmaker Apurva Asrani

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit-Spotboye



