Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Big Development! Hospital staff claims that SSR was beaten up and his legs were broken when brought for postmortem

MUMBAI :The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most controversial and talked-about cases, it’s been over two years since the CBI took over the case but there seems to be no progress and there hasn’t been any closure.

The fans and the family have been demanding justice for the actor since 2020 but nothing concrete has come out, it has been two years since the CBI is only investigating the case.

Since then everyday SSR has been trending on social media and the fans have said they wouldn’t give up in the case until the truth is out.

Reports had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on the 14th of June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai.

Post that various theories emerged out of the case where the photos that got leaked out hinted on him being murdered.

His live in girlfriend back then Rhea Chakraborty was accused by his family and they logged an FIR against her for pushing him to suicide they also claimed that she tortured him and she is the reason behind his death.

Post that the ED came into the picture where they began to investigate the case with the money laundering matter connected to Rhea and then the Bollywood drug cartel news came out and busted the reality of Bollywood.

A list of stars like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor were interrogated for hours in the case.

Now there is a huge development in the case where one of the hospital staff who was present at the hospital during the actor’s autopsy has revealed shocking details about the actor.

Where he has said that he was murdered and it wasn’t a suicide as when the body has come there were wounds in his body.

He also said that his leg was broken and that he has wounds around his neck I could clearly see that the actor didn’t commit suicide but was murdered and he had informed his seniors who didn’t listen to him and carried the autopsy in rush at night.

Well, seems like slowly things are coming out in the Sushant Singh Rajput case and the fans and family is hoping the CBI comes out with the truth and gives them closure.

NEWS CREDIT : TIMES NOW

Disclaimer: The above news has been stated in reports by other new channels/portals. TellyChakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. The details are purely from the other portals and news channels!