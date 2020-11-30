Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Bring down SSR Killers trend on social media as Netizens question the delay in the case

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most controversial cases of our nation and it's been 150 days since the actor passed away and three months since the CBI took over the case.

We have seen how the case was once the talking point of the media channels but today as gone all silent when it came to the case, people are wondering why there is so much coverup in the case and why is the CBI delaying in the case and there is no news of progress.

Every day the fans come out and trend the case and fight for justice as they feel that their patience it been tested way too much and it's high time this case gets a closure.

Netizens have come out and said that they are waiting for justice and the questions will increase until they don’t get their answers and they will continue to fight for justice until the end.

( ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens trend #CBIStopDelayingSSRCase as they fume in anger about no progress)

Some have also questioned why the suspects haven’t yet been questioned again or even arrested if there is any doubt on them.

Fans are saying that a 70 years old father is still waiting for justice for his son and what is the CBI department up to and how much time will they take for investigating the case?

Netizens also claim that they haven’t seen this kind of fandom for any actor who has passed away like SSR and who after 5 months is still fighting for justice.

All the fans are getting untied and becoming more stronger in this fight for justice and are determined to punish the people who are behind the gruesome crime.

Well, as usual, the investigation is still on but there isn’t any lead or progress in the case, and everyone is waiting to hear from the CBI.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(Also Read: Here is what Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer had said on Rhea's bail)

I have never seen any fandom more stronger than SSRians!#BringDownSSRKillers — Mansoor Khan (@KhanMansoorSSR) November 30, 2020

Rhea Chakraborty

Sandip Singh

Siddharth Pithani

Neeraj

Keshav

Samuel Miranda

Rohan

Baby Penguin

Suraj Pancholi



Whole world knows who r the culprits. When is CBI going to arrest them ??

Why no custodial interrogation yet?

What r u waiting for ?!@PMOIndia #BringDownSSRKillers — !!Justice for Sushant!!(@MadhuRa07303979) November 30, 2020

No wonder Bullywood Druggies were jealous of this hottie .... let's #BringDownSSRKillers pic.twitter.com/l3cWToBlNl — I'M THE SSRIAN'S(@IMSSRFAN) November 30, 2020