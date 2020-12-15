Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: #CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase trends on social media as Netizens scream out loud for closure in the case!

MUMBAI: It’s been almost six months since SSR passed away and still, the fans are uniting together and fighting for justice.

The family members and fans are fed up with waiting as there is no news coming in from the CBI as to where the investigation as reached and why there is no much silence in the case.

They are also clueless as to why the media has stopped covering the case and are demanding answers.

Now once again fans have come out and are trending the case with the hashtag #CBIEndSilanceInSSRcase.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's Home Keys in Which he was Found Dead Handed over to the Owner; Furniture and other Things Removed: Reports)

Netizens are saying that they are fed of waiting and their silence is been taken as a weakness and now they want answers from the CBI.

They have also said that they are waiting for some miracle to happen and are pleading with the CBI for justice.

Some are saying this fight has become a personal war and until justice is not giving they won’t give up and are planning for a special campaign as its high time that the truth shall be out.

Twitterati is also saying that SSR passed away in mysterious circumstances and its high time that the culprits will be caught and the truth shall be out someday and the CBI needs to answer their questions.

Fans are also claiming that SSR was right and there is a big reason why he passed away in mysterious circumstances

Well, the spirit of SRRians isn’t going to die down until justice will be served and this case seems to be a never-ending case as the CBI has gone all silent.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput Case: High-end mobile phones and others which sums to 85 gadgets of Shraddha, Deepika & Arjun sent to Gujarat forensic)

Waiting for a Miracle to happen!



Waiting for Sushant Singh Rajput to get Justice!



Pls CBI, pls give Justice to Sushant Singh Rajput!

It’s a request from his warriors from all over the world!

#CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase pic.twitter.com/u5ycgfULHM —Shaf Verani (@shaf428) December 15, 2020

Enough of Drama !!



Those who want to Stay & want to fight 4 Sushant will follow family HT of @nilotpalm3 sir kal se.



Phle family se clash.



Fir movement chodne ki dhamki !!



Enough !



Kal se pls follow below's pic given HT.#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput#CBIEndSilenceInSSRCase pic.twitter.com/dKYCBlJ1Zz — Miss u SSR (@Alokmishra416) December 15, 2020

Stand for Truth

Roar with Confidence

Fight for Justice

Stand against Injustice



Stay Positive and United

We won’t Stop until SSR, Disha and Jiah gets Justice!#CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase#Humanity4SSR pic.twitter.com/y6icCWbBKT —USTICE FOR SSR(@itsWarrior4SSR3) December 15, 2020

SSR had a tragic death at a very young age under mysterious circumstances.Will the truth ever come out? Will the qns be ansr?Will the culprits get punished?Or will political power& money prove once again how corrupt the system is?Things are in ur hands CBI#CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase pic.twitter.com/dC424ZtNWs — Vaishaliraj (SSR) (@Vaishal37337475) December 15, 2020

United we stand..Divided we fall!!

We r nothing if we r not together

Together we hv to win this for SSR

Come back people for SUSHANT if u r a true SSRIAN#CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase #Humanity4SSR https://t.co/8g2dsKbTmj pic.twitter.com/2WAtegD4yx — Zeni (@Star_14June) December 15, 2020

You did it right @itsSSR

And I will keep convincing my heart for life time that it was enough #CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase pic.twitter.com/qZ9W7MXNak — Smriti YadavJustice4SSR (@iamsmritiydv) December 15, 2020

This fight is personal for many of us and we have no intend to give up. We won’t rest until we get justice for SSR, Disha & also for Jiah Khan. Too many innocent lives have been lost and we cant sit idle and say ‘ chalta hai’ anymore#CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase@DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/RC1j9pf2Gn — Ayushi Shukla (@itsayushishukla) December 15, 2020