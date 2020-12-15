News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: #CBIEndSilenceInSSRcase trends on social media as Netizens scream out loud for closure in the case!

SSR case once again trends and Netizens ask the CBI to break their silence!

By Ektaa Kumaran
15 Dec 2020 08:16 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: It’s been almost six months since SSR passed away and still, the fans are uniting together and fighting for justice.

The family members and fans are fed up with waiting as there is no news coming in from the CBI as to where the investigation as reached and why there is no much silence in the case.

They are also clueless as to why the media has stopped covering the case and are demanding answers.

Now once again fans have come out and are trending the case with the hashtag #CBIEndSilanceInSSRcase.

Netizens are saying that they are fed of waiting and their silence is been taken as a weakness and now they want answers from the CBI.

They have also said that they are waiting for some miracle to happen and are pleading with the CBI for justice.

Some are saying this fight has become a personal war and until justice is not giving they won’t give up and are planning for a special campaign as its high time that the truth shall be out.

Twitterati is also saying that SSR passed away in mysterious circumstances and its high time that the culprits will be caught and the truth shall be out someday and the CBI needs to answer their questions.

Fans are also claiming that SSR was right and there is a big reason why he passed away in mysterious circumstances

Well, the spirit of SRRians isn’t going to die down until justice will be served and this case seems to be a never-ending case as the CBI has gone all silent.

