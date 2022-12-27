Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Check out what SSR’s lawayer had to say about the claims of the Cooper hospital staff stating that the actor was murdered and it wasn’t a suicide

MUMBAI :Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is still a mystery even after two years though the CBI has taken over the case; there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

The fans keep trending the actor on social media and demand justice but still, there is no news from CBI.

SSR’s family has been waiting for closure, but all in vain, the investigation agency has not even come out and said if there is any progress in the case or not everyone is still silent.

The media which was in constantly reporting the news as also suddenly stopped covering it.

Now suddenly the game has come back in focus as one of the hospital staff of Cooper hospital has said that SSR was murdered and he didn’t commit suicide as there were wounds on his body.

Owing to this the news has come back in focus and now his lawyer Vikas Singh spoke to Times Now where he said “ I cannot say anything on this as I haven’t received any direct information on the same.

He also said that SSR’s death is not a simple suicide and there was a conspiracy behind it.

Vikas also mentioned that only the CBI will be able to unravel the conspiracy behind his death.

Reports had claimed that Sushant Singh Rajput had committed suicide on the 14th of June 2020 at his residence in Mumbai.

Post that various theories emerged out of the case where the photos that got leaked out hinted on him being murdered.

His live in girlfriend back then Rhea Chakraborty was accused by his family and they lodged an FIR against her for pushing him to suicide they also claimed that she tortured him and she is the reason behind his death.

Post that the ED came into the picture where they began to investigate the case with the money laundering matter connected to Rhea and then the Bollywood drug cartel news came out and busted the reality of Bollywood.

A list of stars like Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Shraddha Kapoor were interrogated for hours in the case.

Well, seems like some interesting facts are coming out in this case and soon the CBI should come out with a statement.

