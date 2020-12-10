Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Fans of SSR unite and trend #WhoKillerOurSSR as they fume in anger demanding justice

MUMBAI: It’s been almost six months since Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise and till now there hasn’t been any kind of progress in the case, though they are three agencies investigating the case.

The fans are wondering what’s happening in the case as there is no word from the CBI if there is any lead to the case.

The netizens and family members are still waiting for justice to be served and every day they are fighting.

Each day fans unite together and start a trend about the case so that justice will be served soon.

Today they are trending with the #hashtag #WhoKilledOurSSR as now they want the truth to be out.

Fans are promising each other that no matter what they will fight till the end of this case and will get justice for both SSR and Disha.

They believe that nothing is impossible and that the truth shall be out someday and the late actor will get justice.

Netizens have also said that there is something big in this case and that’s why there is so much delay in delivering justice. There are asking questions to the CBI to why is there a delay and also at least to come out and tell where the investigating has reached.

Well, the anger and spirit of fighting among the SSRians are not going to die down soon, and since the CBI is investigating the case, we hope there is a lead to the case soon.

I was thinking, that when my time comes, Ishould be sorry if the only plea I had to offer was that of justice. Because it might mean that only justice would be meted out to me.



I am @itsSSR to Regret SSRians#WhoKilledOurSSR pic.twitter.com/beE3qUsZWI — I'@m [email protected]' (@its_SSR1) December 10, 2020

Sushant singh rajput said that if you don't have time for something you love, then you don't love it enough ..

I will try my best to spare time for u in this difficult situation boz I love u .. #WhoKilledOurSSR pic.twitter.com/tJKrK8bIvo — janvi rajput || justice for sushant || (@itsme_fanofsush) December 10, 2020

"I am just you away from the glory.."#WhoKilledOurSSR pic.twitter.com/6LGsBcckOO — Nicks.| Mansoor Khan stan (@photonforsush) December 10, 2020

I am not done yet .. Yes I will fight for sushant till last .. #WhoKilledOurSSR pic.twitter.com/NkxQvmXwOA — janvi rajput || justice for sushant || (@itsme_fanofsush) December 10, 2020

Success doesn't happen ,we have to make it happen.



Similarly Justice will not happen but we have to make it happen!



There's nothing impossible for us coz we are with the right & truth.#WhoKilledOurSSR@nilotpalm3 — Sharmistha (@Sharmistha_Sush) December 10, 2020