Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens draw a connection between Disha Salian’s case and Bharti Singh’s arrest

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case busted the Bollywood drug nexus which brought the NCB in investigating the case and they found a link between the drug nexus and Bollywood.

Bollywood A-listers like Arjun Rampal, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor and Deepika Padukone's name did emerge and were called for interrogation by the NCB.

Even television personalities like Abigale – Sanam and Bharti and Harsh was picked up by the NCB and questioned by the officials.

Bharti and Harsh were arrested by the NCB officials and were granted bail today.

Now Netizens have come out and are questioning the link between Disha Salian and Bharti Singh.

One of the users on Twitter came out and mentioned how Disha Salian worked as Bharti’s manager and now they know that the ED and CBI might be investigating the same.

The Netizens also pointed out the fact that Disha had a long association with Bharti Singh and this proves that the agencies were well aware of this link and are investigating on the same line.

Fans have always said that there has been a connection between Disha and SSR’s case and it cannot be a coincidence that the two passed away within a weeks’ time.

Disha jumped off her 12th-floor building on June 8th 2020 and within a weeks’ time on June 14th 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his residence in mysterious circumstances.

The Mumbai police had called both the deaths a suicide but the people and SSR’s family believe that there is foul play and this is not a suicide.

Well, the CBI is investigating the case, let's hope soon the case gets a closure!

