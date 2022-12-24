Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: New revelations bring a twist in the case as Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp claims Aaditya Thackeray called Rhea 44 times and questioned the CBI investigation

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput death case is one of the most talked about and sensational cases in the country.

The actor who passed away on 14th June 2020 by committing suicide (as stated by initial reports nothing is confirmed) created a massive stir on social media and because of the talk of the nation.

Post is death, the media went on to bring out various theories about his death where claims were made that he was murdered and back then his live-in girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty was blamed for his death along with her the entire Bollywood industry came under scrutiny.

Since the boycott gang came alive, then have been boycotting Bollywood movies and actors and blaming them for the tragic death of the actor.

The late actors case was also connected to his ex–manager Disha Salin’s death who just passed away a week before the actor and it was during this case that the investigation into the drug case in Bollywood came to light.

Where A – leisters stars like Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were called by the NCB for questioning.

The case is been investigated by the NCB, ED, and CBI, the case was transferred from the police force to the CBI and until now the investigation is on.

As per Time Now reports Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena camp recently claimed that Uddhav Thackeray’s son Aaditya Thackeray called SSR’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty 44 times during the probe.

He said “Rhea Charkroborty received 44 calls from AU. Bihar Police says AU means Aditya Uddhav Thackeray, What is the status of CBI probe?"

On the other hand, Aaditya Thackeray rubbished all the connections made between him and Rhea Chakraborty and also denied his alleged involvement in the SSR's death case.

Well, seems like the SSR case is going to come into the light again, and then what happened on that unfateful night shall be out and not revolve around speculations and theories.

CREDIT : TIMES NOW, TIMES OF INDIA

Disclaimer: The above news is been stated by reports by other new channels/ portals Tellychakkar doesn’t take responsibility for the news. Purely, details are from the other portals and news channels!

