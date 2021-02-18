Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s fan gets questioned by the high court regarding a film based on the late actor's life as he had challenged the makers

MUMBAI: High court questionee’s SSR’s fan over him challenging the makers about a film made on his life

The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most talked about case globally and its been almost eight months since the actor passed away and there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

During the investigation of the case, there have been a a lot of controversies and till today the CBI is been questioned about the progress in the case.

As per Times of India, a fan of SSR has been questioned by the Bombay High Court for having challenged a film based on the life of the late star. Justice Prithviraj Chauhan confronted him over whether or not he knows its content.

When being told that the said film Nyaay: The Justice maligns the reputation of Sushant and is based on distorted facts, Chauhan asks the appealer as to how does he know what they are going to do.

It so happened that one Manish Mishra had earlier made an appeal to the court against the dismissal of an interim plea dated December 22, 2020. He filed the same for an injunction in the case filed by him earlier in regard to the said film produced by Sarla Saraogi.

This plea was earlier filed at the Dindoshi Civil Court. In his petition, Mishra had urged the court to stop Saraogi from advertising, displaying, exhibiting, or releasing Nyaay: The Justice.

The plea also added that investigation is still underway to know whether it was a suicide or a murder. Meanwhile, Justice Prithviraj Chauhan also questioned the locus standi of Mishra for filing a suit.

The latter’s lawyer Chetan C Agarwal then stated that he is a social worker, businessman, and a follower and fan of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Agarwal also adds that the film’s title reveals its content. However, the filmmaker’s lawyer Ashok Saraogi said that the former has not touched upon the police probe into the late star’s death.

This is only the beginning as there are many fans who are still waiting for justice and are against many movies and books being written and made regarding the case of SSR.

There is an emotion connected to this case and it seems like the audiences won't give up so easily.

