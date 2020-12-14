News

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s fans unite on his six-month death anniversary, trend #Oath4SSR and #JusticeforSSR as they demand justice

It has been six months since SSR’s demise. Fans demand justice.

By Ektaa Kumaran
14 Dec 2020 01:36 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is one of the most talked about and controversial cases in the country, with three agencies (ED, CBI, and NCB) investigating it.

Today marks six months since the actor’s demise, and still, there isn’t any news from the CBI. His fans and the family are demanding justice.

Once again, fans are wondering why there is complete silence from the media, and suddenly, they all have stopped covering the case.

Since today marks six months since his demise, SSRians have united and are trending two hashtags, #Oath4SSR and #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, as they demand closure of the case with justice being served.

Netizens are saying that no one can break their unity as SSR is their leader in the fight for justice.

Fans are pledging to not give up and they would always stand for SSR and his family

Netizens are also saying that the fight from 14th June 2020 to 14th December 2020 is a long one and that the justice system hasn’t worked for SSR, as there has been no arrest. It seems like the investigation has stopped.

Some are also demanding justice for SSR and Disha and are appealing to all to roar a little louder as the justice system is taking them for granted.

Fans are stubborn that they won’t stop until complete justice is given to both Disha and SSR.

They have promised that no culprit will be spared and that they will fight till justice is served.

Fans are also saying this battle is not for right or wrong. It is fighting for justice and one can’t allow lie to win over the truth.

SSRians are feeling very emotional today and they hope that god does some miracle and the wait for justice is over, and all the culprits will get caught.

Twitterati is also saying that he showed us all the bruises, the secret of ambulances, and so much other proof, but still, there is so much delay in giving justice.

Once again, they are asking about the delay in justice.

Fans want justice at any cost and say the truth shall be out and the guilty will be punished.

Well, the CBI is investigating the case, but there hasn’t been any word from them, and fans hope that soon they get a heads-up about the progress.

