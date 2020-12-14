Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s fans unite on his six-month death anniversary, trend #Oath4SSR and #JusticeforSSR as they demand justice

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput death case is one of the most talked about and controversial cases in the country, with three agencies (ED, CBI, and NCB) investigating it.

Today marks six months since the actor’s demise, and still, there isn’t any news from the CBI. His fans and the family are demanding justice.

Once again, fans are wondering why there is complete silence from the media, and suddenly, they all have stopped covering the case.

Since today marks six months since his demise, SSRians have united and are trending two hashtags, #Oath4SSR and #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput, as they demand closure of the case with justice being served.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Netizens trend #CBIStopDelayingSSRCase as they fume in anger about no progress)

Netizens are saying that no one can break their unity as SSR is their leader in the fight for justice.

Dear SSRians



No One Can Break Our Unity



Because @itsSSR It's Leader Of Our Unity#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/v5brj7Lir8 — Ajay Dhoriya (@ItsALD5) December 14, 2020

Fans are pledging to not give up and they would always stand for SSR and his family

Netizens are also saying that the fight from 14th June 2020 to 14th December 2020 is a long one and that the justice system hasn’t worked for SSR, as there has been no arrest. It seems like the investigation has stopped.

14th June 2020/14th December 2020 justice system is not working for Sushant Singh Rajput. No Arrest.

No More investigation in Murder case.

Piche Nahi Hatnge ,Ab Chalna Hai Sath,

Kadmo Ki Ginti Nahi Karni Hai Ab

Chahat Hai Ab Insaaf Ki...#Oath4SSR @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/HlUpNIUK2n —NS(@NehaShukla06) December 14, 2020

Some are also demanding justice for SSR and Disha and are appealing to all to roar a little louder as the justice system is taking them for granted.

We ROAR LOUDER and LOUDER Today For Our Beloved SSR and Disha.#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/TvHIsU7z6Q — Barnali Roy (@Barnali86535712) December 14, 2020

Fans are stubborn that they won’t stop until complete justice is given to both Disha and SSR.

#Oath4SSR we will not stop till complete justice pic.twitter.com/M8NoJHgxRa — Komal Chauhan (@KomalCh80784660) December 14, 2020

They have promised that no culprit will be spared and that they will fight till justice is served.

We will win this fight

No culprit will be left out!

And We miss You a Lot Sushant :')#Oath4SSR @shwetasinghkirt pic.twitter.com/AYjV7sQpdH — Sunfeast-Bounce~~ (@humsepangamatlo) December 14, 2020

Fans are also saying this battle is not for right or wrong. It is fighting for justice and one can’t allow lie to win over the truth.

It's not about being right or wrong !!



It's about battle 4 right over wrong !!



It's not about being fake or real !!



It's about battle to crush the evil fakers !!



It's not about being egoistic or non-egoistic !!



It's about battle to take stand 4 truth over lies !!#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/tiyMDu1WGm —[email protected](@Jal_2426D) December 14, 2020

SSRians are feeling very emotional today and they hope that god does some miracle and the wait for justice is over, and all the culprits will get caught.

#Oath4SSR

It's an emotional feeling for ssrians everymoment we r hoping pls god do something n let the 10innocent souls gt justice

The whole world is waiting for Justice pic.twitter.com/izyobCPsEf — Gitika26 (@Gitika0926) December 14, 2020

Twitterati is also saying that he showed us all the bruises, the secret of ambulances, and so much other proof, but still, there is so much delay in giving justice.

He showed us everything .. the bruises on his body, the ambulance & hospital mess-up, the culprits ..



He put us on the path to justice ..



He will take us to the end .. we only need to keep faith, pray & fight



we are his voice !! #Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/wtoGneOWU5 —Rohini- Not a BOT (@SsrHerefor) December 14, 2020

Once again, they are asking about the delay in justice.

Today 6 months passed

justice is pending

Why?

we fight for justice

our demand is justice for our sushant#Oath4SSR pic.twitter.com/8IzkcDWZlk — Sushant Singht Rajput (CBI 302 FOR SSR Case) (@Fatimaj25433580) December 14, 2020

Fans want justice at any cost and say the truth shall be out and the guilty will be punished.

We want #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput



Thats our wish, our desire, that Truth be out & the Guilty be Punished.



No Forgiveness for the perpetrators.

Too much has gone on for far too long. No More. #Oath4SSR #AgeOfAquarius #DivineFeminine pic.twitter.com/wTkwyEScJf — Saanya Chopra Dua (@SaanyaChopraDua) December 14, 2020

14th june to 14th December we want justice for Sushant .#JusticeForSushantSinghRajput#Oath4SSR . pic.twitter.com/jm1vgcCe1V — Shreya Majumder (@ShreyaM22038884) December 14, 2020

Well, the CBI is investigating the case, but there hasn’t been any word from them, and fans hope that soon they get a heads-up about the progress.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares pictures of late actor on billboards in Sri Lanka)