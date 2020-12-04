Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s fans unite together and trend the SSR case online as they continue the fight for justice

MUMBAI: Its been almost six months since the late actor passed away and since day one the fans and family are fighting for justice.

Its been over three-four months since the CBI took over the case and until now there hasn’t been any lead in the case and everyone is wondering what's happening to the investigation.

Netizens are also worried about the fact that the media stopped the full coverage of this case and now they feel alone as there is no support.

Time and again they come out and trend the case with various hashtags thus reminding the people of the case and it's going to be a long battle.

Today once again the fans have come together and are trending the late actor with two #hasgtags #SushantSinghRajput and #CBILiableforSSR.

Fans are once again on a repeat mode is asking why is there a delay in investigating the case and what is the CBI up to.

They are demanding the CBI speak up and update them over the case, as they want to know where the investigation as reached and have, they found any lead.

Netizens are saying that it been over six months and there hasn’t been any progress in the case.

They are asking what’s stopping the CBI from putting section 302 in the case of why there is so much silence coming in from the agency and that they have full trust in the CBI and that’s the only agency that can bring justice to SSR.

Fans are claiming that it’s a brutal murder and till know the murders are roaming free and that they should be caught soon.

Well, the investigation is on and we hope that soon there is a lead to the case!

It is 100% true that #CBILiable4SSRJustice



Then whats stopping them to come at a final conclusion?

Whats stopping them from adding ipc302 in #SushantSinghRajput murder case?



Whats stopping it from happening @ips_nupurprasad? pic.twitter.com/xr0JTj73PW — KumardeepRoy21(SSRF) (@KumardeepRoy21) December 4, 2020

"SSRians Get Start"



We have trusted the CBI, it is the CBI who is responsible for bringing justice to Sushant.



So today's hashtag

#CBILiable4SSRJustice



Tweet, Retweet

Like, Comment

Share, Spread@cbic_india

Permanent HT is #SushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/bzLUgvmZyE — Upendra Singh Rajput (@itsusrajput) December 4, 2020

#SushantSinghRajput has been waiting... Can we expect justice, before it's too late and all the remaining evidences get to a toss? Is this delay intentional?#CBILiable4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/56yrdflGwX — The Butterfly Effect (@Anu4Sushi) December 4, 2020

Pretty good start, guys!



What’s this other HT, #CBIRevealSSRMystery ?



Thought we are using only one, #SushantSinghRajput ?



The other one is trending higher though.



Let’s all agree on one, please.



We need to stop this in-fight on HTs _/\_ pic.twitter.com/xDXRlrdluz — AMK (@itsAMK__) December 3, 2020

Justice is truth in action.

172 days of his brutal murder.

Still his murderers are roaming freely.#SushantSinghRajput is waiting for justice.

Millions of people across the world are waiting for justice.

302 is must in SSR murder case.#CBILiable4SSRJustice@ips_nupurprasad pic.twitter.com/cPn006ChTK — Fatima zahraJustice for SSR (@FatimaZ53524989) December 4, 2020

We are eagerly waiting for CBI statement for #SushantSinghRajput. It's long due.#CBILiable4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/Na72wOXPzC — Anil Chaturvedi (@AkcPranam) December 4, 2020

Raise your voice daily until our beloved SSR sir get justice.#SushantSinghRajput #CBILiable4SSRJustice pic.twitter.com/N9dz70x2UU — I Am SSRian (@AmSsrian) December 4, 2020