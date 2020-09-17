Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s farmhouse manager reveals that the late actor was upset with Samuel Haokip

MUMBAI: The Sushant Singh Rajput case is one of the most high-profile cases in the nation, and topmost agencies are investigating the case.

Times Now recently spoke to Raees, the manager of SSR’s farmhouse, who revealed some information about Samuel Haokip.

Raees said that Samuel used to come to the farm house quite often. Raees used to see him rolling papers and some green stuff used to be brought by him, but he doesn’t know exactly what it was.

He also revealed that the actor had problems with the agreement of the farmhouse and was upset and angry. He shouted at Samuel, who then left the house all of a sudden at 2 AM one day.

(ALSO READ Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR made frantic calls between June 11 and 13, as he feared for his life)

He further said that Samuel had renewed the agreement of the farmhouse, and SSR was upset about this.

Times Now states that SSR was upset with Samuel as he had paid almost 26 lakhs of rent for the farmhouse. He questioned him on the agreement that he had made. Samuel had even threatened SSR that he would take legal action against him, but the reason is not known to Raees.

The role of Samuel Haokip is under the lens of the CBI, and each angle is being looked into.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Two FDs worth 4.5 crores were converted to one FD of 1 crore in November)

(VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, TIMES NOW)