Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: SSR’s sister is thankful to Netizens gesture towards the actor as they light lamps outside his Patna home

MUMBAI: It’s been five months since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and till today the fans, people across the globe and especially the family are waiting for justice and a lead in the case.

4th November was celebrated as Diwali, and it also marked 5 months since the death of Sushant. Now, as fans remembered the late actor, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti was overwhelmed with all the love and has reacted to the gestures.

SSR’s fans remembered him on the festive season by making SSR’s rangolis and even a fan visited his place in Patna and lit a diya at his residence.

His sister shared a video with all these gestures and got so emotional and thanked everyone for keeping Sushant in their prayers.

In the video once see a rangoli made with a picture of Sushant and his former manager Disha Salin and below it was written: “India’s wants justice”. Another fan arranged diyas in the form of SSR, and one even made a rangoli of SSR.

His sister was so touched by this gesture that she shared the video and captioned it saying “Yeh Diwali Sushant wali…definitely, it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you.”

( ALSO READ : Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Ambulance attendant says SSR was beaten, legs were bent, and body had marks )

Well, since the actor passed away, he has been getting a lot of love and support from the people across the globe who are demanding justice and wanting closure to the case.

Though the CBI is still investigating the case, there hasn’t been any lead in the case and the silence is killing the family and the netizens.

The entire media also got silent on the case and there is no coverage anymore and this sudden change has raised a lot of questions in many people’s minds.

Let’s hope that soon justice be delivered and this case gets a closure!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: IP address and domain name of company owned by Sushant, Rhea, and her brother were changed after SSR’s demise)

Yeh Diwali Sushant wali... definitely it was. I want to thank everyone who celebrated Diwali keeping Bhai in their Prayers and hearts. #Diwali4SSR #YehDiwaliSushantWali You guys are our family. Every step of the way we feel your support and love. Thank you pic.twitter.com/6VCTsBUdfG — Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November 16, 2020