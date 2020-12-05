Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Shekhar Suman says he will not celebrate his birthday, rather he will pray for the justice for late actor

MUMBAI: Ever since the unfortunate demise of the Chhichhore actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, we see many fans are seeking justice for the late actor and his family, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau have been probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, for quite some time now. SSR ended his life on June 14 and Supreme Court had ordered CBI to launch a probe into his suicide case in August. Meanwhile, new names are emerging in the drug nexus case, linked to Sushant Singh Rajput, every now and then. Recently, NCB raided Bharti Singh’s house and office. After spending a day in custody, the TV couple was released on bail. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik was released on bail, a couple of days back. Shekhar Suman, who’s an active justice seeker for SSR and his family, recently announced on Twitter that he won’t celebrate his birthday on Dec 7.

Shekhar Suman tweeted, “I'm not celebrating my bday on the 7th dec. That's the least I can do for Sushant. There is no mood for any revelry or excitement. Instead I will pray that his culprits are caught soon and this case is given a closure. #StayUnited4SSR” Earlier, Suman had tweeted, “A lot of ppl I meet keep asking me wat's happening to Sushant's case and I say, I wish I had the answer. Apart from hoping and praying that a miracle will happen one day, there is nothing else you can do. #CBIArrestSSRKillersNow”

Earlier lauding ED, CBI, and NCB’s move, Shekhar Suman had tweeted, “I think in Sushant’s case all the three depts of CBI,NCB and ED have done a fair job of interrogation,investigation and arrest but I guess because of the lack of any evidence they are helpless. So we have to just wait and see if they get lucky.”

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

