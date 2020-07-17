Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Late Actor's sister Shweta Singh Kirti to be summoned for the second time by Mumbai Police

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has left millions of people, including a streak of celebrities, devastated. It was on June 14 that the Kai Po Che actor took his life by hanging to death in his Mumbai apartment. He was reportedly suffering from depression. Ever since the tragedy, the investigation in Sushant's death is underway with the Mumbai police interrogating every possible people associated with the late actor; be it his family, friends, staff, industry colleagues and girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. Now, if a recent report in Zoom is anything to go by, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti is going to be summoned for the second time.

The portal states how Shweta Singh Kirti will be interrogated about the Kedarnath actor's personal life. "According to Mumbai Police, #Sushant's sister #ShwetaSinghKirti is to be questioned once again regarding details about his personal life," read the post. Shweta has been quite active on social media. Right from thanking fans for their immense love and support to often cherishing her dear brother's fond memories and souvenir, Shweta has kept Sushant alive in our hearts.

She had recently posted, "I am overwhelmed with gratitude for the kind of love and support you guys have shown.... I can't thank you guys enough for giving our family strength & caring for us during this difficult time. Let's have faith on God and his justice.... keep praying."

On Sushant Singh Rajput's one month death anniversary, Shweta remembered him by posting an unseen picture with a caption that read, "It has been a month since you left us...but your presence is still felt so strongly.... Love you Bhai. Hope u always stay eternally happy."

