Sushant Singh Rajput diagnosed with dengue

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, is not keeping well!

The actor has been diagnosed with dengue. He has been advised with complete bed rest.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “He had been unwell for a few days and the tests showed that he had contracted dengue, following which he had to reschedule work commitments. He was to travel to Abu Dhabi for an event this week, but the doctors advised against it as he needs to rest for now.”

We wish Sushant a speedy recovery!