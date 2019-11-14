News

Sushant Singh Rajput diagnosed with dengue

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 04:45 PM

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput, who is known for films like M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath and Chhichhore, is not keeping well!

The actor has been diagnosed with dengue. He has been advised with complete bed rest.

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted a source as saying, “He had been unwell for a few days and the tests showed that he had contracted dengue, following which he had to reschedule work commitments. He was to travel to Abu Dhabi for an event this week, but the doctors advised against it as he needs to rest for now.”

We wish Sushant a speedy recovery!

 

Tags > Sushant Singh Rajput, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
14 Nov 2019 04:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vikram-Aditi's major twist, Patiala Babes new bonds, Sushant moves in with girlfriend Rhea I Ep 10
Vikram-Aditi's major twist, Patiala Babes... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
14 Nov 2019 03:40 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Nia is the best co-star I have got - Ravi Dubey all praises about Jamai 2.0 co-star
Nia is the best co-star I have got - Ravi Dubey... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jasmine May
Jasmine May
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Ashima Bhalla
Ashima Bhalla
Aasma Siddiqui
Aasma Siddiqui
Sargun Mehta
Sargun Mehta
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Tulip Joshi
Tulip Joshi

past seven days