Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu: There must be some cause for his depression

MUMBAI : Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty recently made a plea to the honourable Home Minister Amit Shah requesting a CBI inquiry in the actor’s suicide case. Soon after, it was reported that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh mentioned how he thinks that there is no need for a CBI probe and said that the Mumbai Police are competent enough to handle such cases. Now, Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin and BLP MLA Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu talks about the progress in the late actor’s suicide investigation.

(Also Read : SSR demise: Here is what fans has to say on case getting rejected in Bihar court)

Speaking with Beyond Bollywood, when asked what he made of the investigation so far, late Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu and Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Chhatapur, Bihar said, “Kuch samajh nahi aa raha hai. There are no concrete answers coming. So far, we are waiting for the investigation to be completed.” He mentioned that nobody can understand anything as there are no concrete answers from the investigation. The 51-year-old also mentioned that everyone is waiting for the investigation to be completed.

During the interview, when asked whether he was aware of any trouble in Sushant and Rhea’s relationship, Bablu replied, “I don’t know. They shared a cordial relationship in the beginning.” Moving on, in the interview, reacting to reports that stated that Sushant suffered depression and was undergoing treatment 6 months before his demise, Bablu acknowledged his late cousin might have had some health issues, but he cannot fathom how the late actor could have taken his life. He said, “Everyone has some minor health issue, but if he was depressed, then there must be some cause for his depression? The police will have to give a reason.”

Meanwhile, the MLA from Bihar also stated that until now, even he is not clear whether it was a suicide or if there was any foul play and said, “It is said that there was a friend with him the previous night? Who was that friend? We don’t know yet. Who all were questioned? Is it murder or suicide? Nothing is clear so far.” As Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin talks about the progress of the investigation, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh revealed that in the investigation by far, the Mumbai Police do not see any foul play.

Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide on June 14, after he hung himself in his Mumbai residence. It’s been one month and three days since Sushant’s tragic demise, and by far, the Mumbai Police have recorded the statements of over 30.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to tellychakkar.com.

(Also Read : Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Advocate appointed by Subramanian Swamy writes letter to Mumbai Police asking to maintain the actor's flat 'sealed')

CREDIT: SpotboyE