Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta shares an emotional note for his late brother, READ MORE

MUMBAI: It is nearly six month now since we have lost one of the finest stars of Bollywood, the Chhichhore actor, Sushant Singh Rajput, but his family is still reeling with the shock and unbearable loss of their beloved Gulshan. The late actor allegedly hung himself on June 14 at his Bandra West apartment. SSR’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has been an active participant seeking justice for her brother and her family. The star sister has also been leading the campaigns on social media with the support of SSR fans from across the globe. Recently, Shweta Singh took to social media to pen a heartfelt note for SSR’s fans and their support.

Sharing a long note, Shweta Singh Kirti wrote, “I have gone through a lot of pain and still going through a lot. The time I feel I am allowed to live a normal regular life, some or the other pain surfaces. The process of healing is slow and needs patience. If I keep scratching my wound and looking if it has healed, it only makes it worse! The brother I have lost, I have spent every second of my growing up days with. He was an integral part of me. We were complete together. Now he is no more and it will take time for me to realise it and live with it.”

ALSO Read – (These are the 5 super luxurious items in global icon Priyanka Chopra's closet, wanna raid 'em?)

“But I know one thing for sure and that is God is there and he never gives up on his true devotees. He knows that there are so many aching hearts and he will make sure the truth shines forth. Believe in him and his grace. Stay united and please don’t fight with each other. When we pray, we purify our hearts and make space for God to express. God is nothing but love, kindness and compassion. Having said that, it doesn’t mean we stop raising our voice for justice but we do it with utmost dignity and perseverance. We soon run out of energy if we are aggressive, but somebody who is established in faith and patience never gives up and is there for the long run. This is what I expect from my extended family,” she wrote further.

Note for my extended family. #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputpic.twitter.com/g1TBRIYurW—Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) November23, 2020

She concluded by writing, “You guys don’t know how much you all mean to me. The love and support we have received as a family had reclaimed my faith in humanity and divinity. I pray to the Almighty that he leads us to truth and light.”

SOURCE – SPOTBOYE

ALSO READ – (Karan Johar disapproves of his upcoming project Brahmastra getting an OTT release)